Canadian Port Gears Up For First Cruise Ships in Two Years

After two years without cruise ships, Port Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada has announced that cruises will be returning to its waterfront on May 4, 2022, when Pearl Seas’ 210-passenger Pearl Mist arrives into town.

69 cruise ships in total are scheduled to arrive in the city between May and November this year from 13 different cruise lines. September and October will be particularly busy, with 85 percent of the ships scheduled to visit after Labor Day weekend. During the fall, there will be 10 days with two ships in port, and five days with three ships in port.

Ten vessels are scheduled to call during the slower May to late August time period.

Lines with the most calls in Saint John this year will include Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, and Holland America.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing the careful and steady resumption of global travel and tourism, including cruise tourism. The cruise industry has developed some of the most stringent safety and operational protocols, which have been successfully demonstrated since global cruise resumption began in July 2020,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, CEO of Port Saint John.

“For these reasons, we are encouraged and pleased to share with our community that our cruise sector is scheduled to return in 2022. For the past 2 years, our team at Port Saint John and our industry stakeholders have been working closely with federal and provincial authorities on how cruise will resume safely in Canadian port cities, and now it is time to put those plans into action.”

Prior to the worldwide pandemic, annual economic impact to New Brunswick from cruising was $68 million per year. The industry provided 398 annualized full and part-time jobs in the province.

“After 2 years without cruise, we’re looking forward to safely welcoming visitors back to Saint John and the Bay of Fundy region,” said Natalie Allaby, Cruise Development Manager. “We have appealing local and regional attractions including two new waterfront additions in 2022: Place Fort LaTour and the AREA506 Container Village. These will be great enhancements to our overall visitor experience.”

To view the cruise schedule for Port Saint John, visit sjport.com/cruise/cruise-schedule.

