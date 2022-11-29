Carnival Cruise Line Posts Record Cyber Monday Booking Day

Carnival Cruise Line has a jumpstart on the busy winter booking season, as it posted a record Cyber Monday booking day yesterday that was 50 percent above volume for Cyber Monday in 2019.

Pent-up cruise demand has manifested in multiple ways for the line this year. From March 28 to April 3, Carnival recorded its busiest booking week in company history, showing a double-digit increase from the previous record seven-day booking total.

Carnival Celebration (Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

This month saw the entering into service of two new additions to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet: Carnival Luminosa in Australia and the brand-new Carnival Celebration in Miami. Three additional ships are scheduled to join the fleet over the next 18 months.

Currently, there are 24 Carnival ships in guest operation, and 26 vessels are open for sale — some already into 2025 — with the upcoming arrival of Carnival Venezia and Carnival Jubilee. Carnival Cruise Line now has more capacity sailing, as measured by available lower berth days, than it had in 2019.

Carnival Luminosa (Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

“The Cyber Monday sale activity showed consumer demand across the fleet, and we were particularly pleased with the booking activity for Carnival Venezia’s new year-round service from New York, and our new extended six-month program for Carnival Magic out of Norfolk,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our very successful naming ceremony for Carnival Celebration on November 20 and all the media coverage it generated clearly kept Carnival top of mind as vacationers got started on their holiday shopping yesterday.”

