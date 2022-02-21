CRUISE NEWS
Carnival Miracle Sets Sail on Line’s First 50th Birthday Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line’s “Sailabration” voyages are officially underway, as Carnival Miracle set off on the first one out of Long Beach on Sunday.
Miracle welcomed around 2,000 passengers during embarkation to a birthday party complete with music and themed décor. Once on board, the fun continued with a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party.
The ship’s 14-day voyage will call on Honolulu, Maui, Kona, and Hilo, Hawaii; as well as Ensenada, Mexico. On March 5, the ship will meet up with Carnival Radiance in Baja, Mexico outside of Ensenada to host one of the biggest birthday parties at sea.
“As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings.”
MORE: Carnival Drops Mask Mandate, Updates Vaccination Policy
In total, Carnival will host 17 special birthday cruises on various ships from various ports. In addition to parties and sister ship meetups, they will include special entertainment, activities, menu items, and merchandise.
Carnival Cruise Line resumed sailings from Long Beach in August 2021. It currently operates three ships on the west coast: Carnival Miracle, Panorama, and Radiance.
Carnival intends to have its full fleet back in service by this summer.
The cruise line has been sailing on the west coast for about 40 years, operating week-long voyages from southern California in the 1980s and introducing short cruises in the mid-1990s.
Carnival Corporation acquired the Long Beach Cruise Terminal — including a portion of the geodesic dome that was once home to Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose in 2003.
In 2018, the company purchased the remaining portion of the dome and expanded and upgraded the facilities. The expansion more than doubled the size of the terminal to 146,000 square feet.
For more information on Carnival’s Sailabration cruises, head over to this article: Carnival Kicks Off 50th Birthday With Series of Special Cruises.
