Carnival Miracle Sets Sail on Line’s First 50th Birthday Cruise

“As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings.”

In total, Carnival will host 17 special birthday cruises on various ships from various ports. In addition to parties and sister ship meetups, they will include special entertainment, activities, menu items, and merchandise.

Carnival Cruise Line resumed sailings from Long Beach in August 2021. It currently operates three ships on the west coast: Carnival Miracle, Panorama, and Radiance.

Carnival intends to have its full fleet back in service by this summer.

The cruise line has been sailing on the west coast for about 40 years, operating week-long voyages from southern California in the 1980s and introducing short cruises in the mid-1990s.

Carnival Corporation acquired the Long Beach Cruise Terminal — including a portion of the geodesic dome that was once home to Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose in 2003.

In 2018, the company purchased the remaining portion of the dome and expanded and upgraded the facilities. The expansion more than doubled the size of the terminal to 146,000 square feet.

