Celebrity to Sail Year-Round in Mediterranean For The First Time Ever

Celebrity Cruises has announced that for the first time ever, it will be sailing year-round in the Mediterranean starting in 2023.

Celebrity Infinity will be adding onto its summer season with sailings in the Mediterranean from September 2023 to March 2024, marking the first time Celebrity will be spending the winter season sailing in the region.

The vessel will kick off the autumn season embarking on nine and 10-night cruises, where guests will be treated to the best of the Iberian Peninsula.

Rotating between setting sail from Barcelona and Lisbon, passengers will experience one of the largest coastlines in the Mediterranean, visiting Palma de Mallorca, Seville, and more.

Then from October 2023 to January 2024, Infinity will call Barcelona home as she embarks on 10 and 11-night itineraries and returns to Morocco for the first time since 2008. Guests will experience the whitewashed hills of Tangier, Morocco, explore local food vendors and medinas in Casablanca, and be treated to the beautiful landscapes of the Canary Islands — among other destinations.

Capping off the winter season, Celebrity Infinity will then return to Greece, where guests can embark on 10 and 11-night cruises to three continents in February and March 2024, seeing sights like The Great Pyramids in Egypt, the Acropolis in Greece, and The Temple of Artemis in Turkey.

“Being able to sail through the Mediterranean all winter will open up infinite possibilities for our guests to satiate their wanderlust,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “With these new 2023-2024 offerings, we will continue to reintroduce our guests to the world with itineraries that reconnect them with cultures and experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Many sailings will also offer overnight port stays in destinations including Malaga, Spain; Porto, Portugal; Jerusalem, Israel; Alexandria, Egypt; and Athens, Greece.

