Construction Begins on Carnival Cruise Line’s Next Mega Ship

Construction has officially begun on Carnival Cruise Line’s third Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee.

The first piece of metal was cut today at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, as Carnival and shipyard representatives attended a steel cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of construction.

The steel cutting ceremony is a maritime tradition, made uniquely special by Carnival Jubilee‘s shipbuilders with confetti and a champagne toast. At the shipyard’s laser center, a silhouette of the ship was cut from the steel and signed by everyone in attendance.

A special plaque was also cut from the same piece of metal to commemorate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday.

“It’s our birthday and with today’s steel cutting for Carnival Jubilee, this is a great way to honor the accomplishments of Carnival Cruise Line’s first 50 years and to celebrate the excitement ahead,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line’s president.

“This is the first ship Meyer Werft is building for Carnival Cruise Line and the first time a ship design has been transferred from Meyer Turku to Meyer Werft, which shows our flexibility,” said Jan Meyer, Meyer Werft’s managing director.

Carnival Jubilee is set to debut in Galveston, Texas in November 2023, and share many of the same features that can be found on her sister ship Mardi Gras, including the BOLT roller coaster.

Jubilee will offer seven-night western Caribbean voyages from Galveston beginning in November 2023, with calls to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatán.

Carnival Cruise Line’s second Excel-class vessel, Carnival Celebration, is set to debut in Miami later this year. She will also include many favorite features found on Mardi Gras.

