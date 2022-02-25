New Luxury Line Explora Journeys Reveals First Year of Itineraries

Share this article

MSC Group’s new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has announced the first year of itineraries on its first vessel, Explora I.

The Inaugural Journeys Collection will cover the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. East Coast, South America, and Hawaii.

Voyages will start from six nights and culminate in a 44-night Grand Journey. In its first year, Explora I will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries, including two destinations — Kastellorizo, Greece and Saint Pierre, Martinique — that have not been visited by cruise ships before.

“Explora I and our subsequent three ships will allow guests to enjoy a more immersive, authentic experience and a slower pace of travel,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys.

“They are designed to offer refined yet effortless luxury with the opportunity for exploration and transformation, offering our guests the chance to experience what we call an ‘Ocean State of Mind’ – a mindset that can be achieved when we escape to the ocean, relax, create memories and reconnect with what matters most in our lives.”

May to June 2023 — Mediterranean

A maiden journey into Mare Nostrum: Barcelona, St. Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens

Barcelona, St. Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens Mediterranean Grand Journey: Barcelona, St. Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens, Patmos, Bodrum, Kastellorizo, Santorini, Athens, Mykonos, Gozo, Ibiza, Barcelona

Barcelona, St. Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens, Patmos, Bodrum, Kastellorizo, Santorini, Athens, Mykonos, Gozo, Ibiza, Barcelona Mediterranean and western Europe destinations: Barcelona, St. Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens, Patmos, Bodrum, Kastellorizo, Santorini, Mykonos, Gozo, Ibiza, Malaga, Cadiz, Portimão, Lisbon, Porto, St. Jean-de-Luz, Bordeaux, Saint-Malo, Honfleur

July to August 2023 — Norway

Epic Fjords and Arctic Circle: Southampton, Kristiansand, Hellesylt/Geiranger, Ålesund, Molde, Trondheim, Svartisen Glacier and Arctic Circle, Narvik, Honningsvåg, Tromsø

Southampton, Kristiansand, Hellesylt/Geiranger, Ålesund, Molde, Trondheim, Svartisen Glacier and Arctic Circle, Narvik, Honningsvåg, Tromsø Northern Europe Grand Journey: Southampton, Kristiansand, Hellesylt/Geiranger, Ålesund, Molde, Trondheim, Svartisen Glacier and Arctic Circle, Narvik, Honningsvåg, Tromsø, Leknes – Lofoten Islands, Brønnøysund, Flåm, Bergen, Stavanger, Skagen, Copenhagen, Rønne, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Visby, Riga, Klaipeda, Gdansk, Copenhagen, Göteborg, Oslo, Stavanger, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Bruges, Southampton

August 2023 — United Kingdom

Scottish Lochs and the Military Tattoo: Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Invergordon, Stornoway, Oban, Liverpool, Glasgow

Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Invergordon, Stornoway, Oban, Liverpool, Glasgow Extended United Kingdom Journey: Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Invergordon, Stornoway, Oban, Liverpool, Glasgow, Fort William, Portree, Kirkwall, Lerwick – Shetland Islands, Thorshavn – Faroe Islands, Reykjavik

September 2023 — Iceland & Greenland

Arctic geysers, calving glaciers, and fiery lands of ice: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Isafjordur, Prins Christian Sund Waterway, Paamiut, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Strait of Belle Island, Sydney, Saint John, New York City

Reykjavik, Akureyri, Isafjordur, Prins Christian Sund Waterway, Paamiut, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Strait of Belle Island, Sydney, Saint John, New York City Extended Iceland to North America Journey: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Isafjordur, Prins Christian Sund Waterway, Paamiut, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Strait of Belle Island, Sydney, Saint John, New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City

September to October 2023 — USA East Coast & Canada

Atlantic Provinces and Canadian Maritimes: New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City

New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City Extended North American East Coast Journey: New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City, La Baie, Baie-Comeau, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Charlottetown, Halifax, New York City

November 2024 to March 2024 — Caribbean

A Yachtsman’s Paradise: Miami, Key West, Spanish Town, Deshaies, Falmouth Harbour, San Juan

Miami, Key West, Spanish Town, Deshaies, Falmouth Harbour, San Juan British Isles, Creole Idylls, & Miami Magic: San Juan, Gustavia, Basseterre, Samana, Ocean Cay, Miami

San Juan, Gustavia, Basseterre, Samana, Ocean Cay, Miami Panama Canal Passage: Bridgetown, Kralendijk, Willemstad, Oranjestad, Cartagena, Puerto Limon, Crossing the Panama Canal, Panama City

Bridgetown, Kralendijk, Willemstad, Oranjestad, Cartagena, Puerto Limon, Crossing the Panama Canal, Panama City Caribbean Destinations: Miami, Key West, Spanish Town, Deshaies, Falmouth Harbour, San Juan, Gustavia, Basseterre, Samana, Ocean Cay, St. John`s (Antigua and Barbuda), Castries, Bridgetown, Roseau, Kralendijk, Willemstad, Saint-Pierre, Kingstown, Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos), Santa Marta, Cartagena, Colón, Soufriere, Bequia (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), Oranjestad

January to February 2024 — South America

Celebrating two Carnivals in Brazil: Bridgetown, Devil’s Island, Fortaleza, Salvador De Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Pôrto Belo, São Paulo

March to April 2024 — Pacific Coast

Pacific Coast Destinations: Quepos, San Juan del Sur, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Astoria, Victoria, Vancouver

April to May 2024 — Hawaii

Hawaii’s Volcanos & the Magic of Kai: Vancouver, Hilo, Honolulu

Vancouver, Hilo, Honolulu “No Ka ‘Oi” of Hawaii: Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Victoria, Vancouver

Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Victoria, Vancouver An extended exploration of the Hawaiian Islands: Vancouver, Hilo, Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Victoria, Vancouver

To book, guests may contact their travel advisor, contact an Ambassador at the Explora Journeys Experience Centre, or reserve online through the Explora Journeys website.

