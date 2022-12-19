NCLH Reducing Shoreside Workforce

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced it will be reducing its shoreside workforce by nine percent.

The company said the decision to reduce shoreside staff is “part of a broader and ongoing effort to improve operating efficiencies, including cost minimization initiatives, to strengthen the foundation for sustained, profitable growth.”

Starting January 1st, there will also be high-level changes, including shifts with the presidents of Oceania and Regent Seven Seas.

Boston Experiences Strong Comeback Cruise Season

The cruise port of Boston has experienced a strong come back in 2022.

In total, the port welcomed 310,767 cruisers across 128 ships between April and November.

Some of the 2022 highlights were Celebrity Cruises celebrating inaugural season and 12 maiden voyages. Some of the lines that sail from Boston include Carnival, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Regent.

Next year the season will kick off on March 31 when Norwegian Pearl sails to Bermuda.

Royal Caribbean to Roll Out MDR Menu Changes

Royal Caribbean has revealed that its downsized main dining room menu test on Symphony of the Seas has been “very well received” by guests so far.

The line also indicated that the change may be going fleet-wide, saying that Symphony is only the first ship to implement the new menu. Royal Caribbean president Michael Bailey said that the new menu is likely to start rolling out across the fleet in January.

Different nights feature different menu themes, including Caribbean, Italian, Mediterranean, and more. Every evening’s menu also includes beef, chicken, fish, and vegan entrée options.

Dishes themed to the day’s port will also continue to be available, but will be restricted to one appetizer, entree, and dessert.

