Cruise News Today — February 19, 2022 [VIDEO]

Carnival Relaxes Mask Mandates

Carnival is the latest cruise line to relax mask mandates.

Late Friday, Carnival announced that Effective March 1, masks will go from mandatory to recommended. Although the line said masks may have to be worn in crowded areas.

The line also modified some of its vaccination policies, stating that you could test three days before embarkation, instead of two if you have the booster.

Children under five are not required to apply for a vaccine exemption effective with sailings as of March 1.

At the time of broadcast, 110 ships are participating in the CDCs health guidelines of 95% vaccinated, including Carnival, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian are participating in the CDCs new cruise guidelines.

Former Carnival Fascination Beached

The former Carnival Fascination has officially been beached at the scrapyard in Pakistan.

Carnival laid up the 1994-built ship at the start of the shutdown in 2020, and sold it later that year.

Chinese cruise line Century Cruises bought the vessel and renamed it Harmony Century, and then Y Century for short, but ultimately sold it to the scrapyard in early 2022.

Fascination was the fourth Carnival Cruise Line ship during the pandemic, most recently the company announced that Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy would be exiting the fleet this year.

8 Celebrity Ships to Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2023-24 Caribbean schedule, which will include its newest Edge-class ship Celebrity Ascent.

Ascent will spend the season operating eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades every Sunday.

Sister ship Celebrity Apex will also offer rotating seven-night eastern and western itineraries.

Celebrity Beyond, debuting in April, will sail 9 to 11-night southern Caribbean voyages.

In total, Celebrity will have eight ships in the Caribbean for the 2023 to 24 season.

