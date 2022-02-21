Cruise News Today — February 21, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Wonder of the Seas Arrives in United States

The world’s largest cruise ship has finally arrived in North America. Last night around 6 pm, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas entered Port Everglades after a transatlantic crossing.

The ship will now gear up for its inaugural seven-night voyage on March 4.

Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world, coming in at 1,188 feet long and 236,857 gross registered tons.

In comparison, Titanic was 46,329 gross registered tons, making Wonder over four times as large as Titanic.

STORY: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in the United States

Royal Caribbean President Says Things Are Getting “Closer to Normal”

Over the weekend, Royal Caribbean’s president Michael Bayley posted on Facebook that the company opted in for the 95 percent vaccine requirement, making the company operating under the CDCs “highly vaccinated” category.

Under the new protocols, face masks will not be required for vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated children, however, will need to be masked, including when taking part in Adventure Ocean youth program activities.

Bayley said that the company recognized “this is still not perfect, however, it’s getting closer to normal.”

Full details are still being worked out and will be passed along to guests and travel advisors before February 25.

STORY: Royal Caribbean Opts In To CDC Program, Says Things Are ‘Closer to Normal’

18 Cruise Brands Opt Into New CDC Cruise Program

18 cruise brands are participating in the CDCs new cruise program.

Cruise lines had until Friday to let the agency know if they were participating.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, Holland America, Princess, Seabourn, Celebrity, Viking, Virgin, and MSC are a handful that are participating.

The companies opting in comes on the heels of the CDC lowering the cruise travel warning from a Level 4 to a Level 3.

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]