Cruise News Today — February 22, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Three Lines Update Mask Policies

Three sister cruise lines will be changing their onboard mask policies as of March 1.

Princess, Holland America, and Seabourn will join Carnival in making masks optional across most parts of their ships.

The lines did say that certain venues and events may still require them, and that signage will indicate where that might be the case.

Even though masks won’t be required, the lines are still recommending that guests wear them.

Carnival Spirit En Route to Bahamas

Carnival Spirit is officially en route to North America.

The ship originally left the Middle East earlier this month, transited through the Suez Canal, through the Mediterranean Sea, and now has its sights set on Freeport, Bahamas.

Once in Freeport, the ship will crew up before heading to Jacksonville, Florida to sail for a month. After her Jacksonville stint, it’s off to Alaska to join Carnival Splendor.

Both Spirit and Splendor were pulled out of Australia due to the ongoing ban on international cruise ships.

American Queen Voyages Ship Kicks Off Southeast USA Season

American Queen Voyages’ ship Ocean Voyager docked in Jacksonville on Monday, following her maiden Southeastern USA voyage from the Florida port.

The vessel is the first lakes and oceans vessel to return to U.S. waters with guests in over two years.

Ocean Voyager’s southeastern season began February 11 and will run through mid-April before returning in November.

The 12-night roundtrip Jacksonville itineraries visit ports including Amelia Island, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Freeport, Bahamas.

Also on Monday, the line’s river ship American Queen departed New Orleans, marking the beginning of the company’s 10th anniversary season on the Mississippi River.

STORY: American Queen Voyages Marks Two Big Milestones

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]