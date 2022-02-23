Cruise News Today — February 23, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

111 Ships Opt Into New CDC Cruise Program Under ‘Highly Vaccinated’ Level

111 cruise ships sailing from the U.S. are participating in the CDC’s “highly vaccinated” level of cruise travel.

That means that 95 percent of all crew and guests will be vaccinated, excluding children under five.

The lines participating in the latest program comes on the heels of the agency lowering its cruise travel warning from a Level 4 to a Level 3.

Vision of the Seas to Replace Enchantment in Baltimore in 2023

Royal Caribbean has announced that its ship Vision of the Seas will be replacing Enchantment of the Seas in Baltimore in summer 2023 and into 2024.

The vessel will operate a 10-night voyage from Port Everglades to Baltimore before beginning a series of five and nine-night sailings from the Maryland port. Destinations will include Canada/New England, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

Royal resumed sailings from Baltimore this past December with Enchantment of the Seas.

Port Saint John Prepares to Welcome Back Cruise Ships

After two years without cruise ships, Port Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada will welcome its first one in May.

On May 4, Pearl Seas’ 210-passenger Pearl Mist will arrive into town, kicking off 69 cruise calls in total that are scheduled for Saint John in 2022.

September and October will be the busiest months, with 85 percent of the calls scheduled for after Labor Day weekend.

Lines with the most calls there this year will include Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Holland America.

