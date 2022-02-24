Cruise News Today — February 24, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Carnival Announces New Details on Next Excel-Class Ship

Carnival has announced that the atrium on Carnival Celebration will be called Celebration Central. The ceiling has been designed to look like a burst of confetti, with around 1,400 color-changing lights that will transform from day to night.

The space will also include the underwater-themed Aquaria Bar, which features glass murals that were previously on Carnival Victory.

Carnival Celebration will also feature The Ultimate Playground, a zone also featured on sister ship Mardi Gras — complete with the BOLT roller coaster. Mardi Gras’ popular Summer Landing Zone and Lido Zone will also be featured on Celebration.

Carnival Celebration is set to debut this November, sailing from PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean to Homeport in Latin America Again After 9 Years

After 9 years, Royal Caribbean will once again be homeporting in Latin America.

Starting in December 2023 and into early 2024, Rhapsody of the Seas is scheduled to sail from Colón, Panama City, and Cartagena. From those ports, the ship will operate seven-night Caribbean and Latin America cruises, including the Panama Canal.

Bookings will open in late March 2022.

First Couples Officially Married in Antarctica During Expedition Cruise

For the first time in Antarctica, couples were married during a nine-night cruise on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator.

In four days, Atlas performed four weddings and three vow renewals. The weddings were the first official, legal weddings in Antarctica ever that weren’t just ceremonial. Each couple received an official UK marriage license, which is also recognized by the U.S. government.

Separate bachelor and bachelorette parties were held onboard, as well as a ship-wide wedding reception for the couples.

