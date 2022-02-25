Cruise News Today — February 25, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Norwegian to Allow Older Unvaccinated Kids to Sail

Just weeks after announcing that kids under five could begin sailing on Norwegian, the cruise line has upped the age to passengers under 12.

Starting March 1, guests under 12 years old can sail on Norwegian without being vaccinated. Passengers 12 and older still need to be vaccinated to sail, but booster shots are not required.

Even though Norwegian isn’t requiring that kids be vaccinated, some destinations might — so check for your specific sailing’s requirements.

NCLH Releases Quarterly Earnings Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holding released its quarterly earnings on Thursday morning. The company lost $4.5 billion in 2021; in the fourth quarter the line took a $1.4 billion hit.

NCLH has restarted started operations on 75 percent of its ships and has been sailing at an estimated 51 percent capacity.

Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to restart three ships in March: Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Jewel, and Norwegian Jade.

Oceania Announces 2024 World Cruise

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2024 ‘Around the World in 180 Days’ voyage aboard its ship Insignia.

The vessel will depart Los Angeles on January 14, heading westward to ports in the Pacific, Oceania, Asia, and the Mediterranean. The voyage will include 96 destinations in total, with 24 overnight stays in port before ending in New York City.

Fares start at $48,499 per person and have a number of inclusions such as roundtrip airfare and internet.

Keel Laid For First Explora Journeys Ship

MSC Group’s luxury cruise line Explora Journeys is one step closer to reality. On Thursday, the keel was laid for its first ship Explora I.

Two employees from the shipyard and the cruise line acted as godmothers to the vessel for the traditional coin ceremony, where two coins were placed inside the block for blessing and good fortune.

The vessel is being constructed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. It is scheduled to debut in May 2023.

A second ship, Explora II, is set to launch in spring 2024.

