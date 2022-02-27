CRUISE NEWS
Cruise News Today — February 27, 2022 [VIDEO]
Cruise Lines Cancel Russia and Ukraine Port Calls
As conflict between Russia and Ukraine increases, multiple cruise lines have canceled calls in those countries for the rest of the year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corporation, Viking, Windstar Cruises, and Atlas Ocean Voyages have all canceled port visits to Russia and Ukraine for this year.
At the time of broadcast, Royal Caribbean Group is still evaluating the situation but is making alternative plans in case it needs to drop Saint Petersburg and replace the call with another port.
On Saturday night, Royal Caribbean International president Michael Bayley said that the line is trying to expedite any Ukrainian crew member that wishes to join the ship ahead of their scheduled start date.
STORY: Cruise Lines Cancel Russia Port Stops, Look For Alternative Destinations
Grand Cayman to Allow Cruise Ships in March
Cruise ships will soon be welcome again in the Cayman Islands for the first time in two years.
Assuming the cabinet officially approves the currently-proposed plan, ships would make their return on March 21 as part of a conditional, multi-phased approach.
Phase 1 is expected to last four weeks, with a maximum of 75,000 passengers visiting during that period, representing 40 percent of the port’s typical visitor capacity. Once phase 1 has been successfully completed, the capacity limit could potentially be lifted.
Celebrity Cruises Adjusts Vaccination Policy
Celebrity Cruises is about to lower the age at which guests must be vaccinated to sail on its ships. All passengers ages 5 and up must be vaccinated to sail on cruises from the United States effective April 15, 2022.
Guests must be vaccinated at least 14 days prior to sailing. Celebrity is not currently requiring booster shots for any guests.
Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]
