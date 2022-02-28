Cruise News Today — February 28, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

NCLH CEO Comments on the CDC During Earnings Call

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio isn’t mincing words when it comes to his stance on the CDC. During a recent earnings call with investors, Del Rio admitted that he’s “been very vocal throughout the pandemic to the CDC as they didn’t shut down any other industry for nearly 18 months.”

He continued by saying that the CDC continues to have policies toward the cruise lines that aren’t seen anywhere else in the travel sector.

Three more Norwegian ships are scheduled to reboot service over the next few weeks.

Last week the line announced that starting March 1, children under 12 will be able to sail unvaccinated.

Celebrity Apex Rescues Stranded Migrants

Thanks to an observant cruise passenger, Celebrity Apex was able to come to the rescue of three migrants that were stranded at sea on a raft over the weekend. Apex was sailing 50 miles north of Cuba when the navigation team was alerted by a guest.

The ship positioned itself to retrieve the migrants until the Coast Guard arrived. Apex then continued its voyage to Fort Lauderdale to wrap up a seven-night cruise.

The code of the sea is to always help another in distress on open waters.

The Coast Guard and Carnival Have Misunderstanding on Mississippi River

On Saturday, the Coast Guard received a ‘man overboard’ report from Carnival Valor. However, it appears that the incident was a misunderstanding involving a 74 year old guest with heart attack-like symptoms.

Late Saturday evening, Carnival clarified by saying “there was a miscommunication that resulted in a false report of a person overboard.”

After disembarking the sick guest on the Mississippi River, Carnival Valor continued on its western Caribbean itinerary.

