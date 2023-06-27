Cruise News Today — June 27, 2023

Woman Falls Off Cruise Ship Taking Selfie

A passenger onboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship was rescued after going overboard during the weekend.

The video courtesy of Richard Rittinter Jr.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while the ship was sailing southeast of the Dominican Republic.

Ship crew members promptly alerted local authorities, initiating a search operation for the passenger, who was eventually located and brought back on board the ship.

The Mariner of the Seas departed Port Canaveral, Florida, on June 23 for an 8-day voyage to the southern Caribbean, returning this Saturday.

Cruise Line and Port Smooth Things Over

American Cruise Lines reached an agreement with Bar Harbor officials after their ship, the Constitution, made an unauthorized visit to the port.

On June 15, the ship showed up without a reservation, prompting the town to consider legal action.

Local residents argue that ship visits harm their quality of life, and they successfully passed an initiative limiting daily cruise ship passengers to 1,000, …. despite the town’s previous agreement with cruise lines for higher limits.

However, some residents believe the 1,000-passenger limit impacts tourism and wants cruisers.

They are expected to go to court next month.

Carnival Interns at Sea are Back

If you know someone that wants to work on a cruise ship, tell them to pack their bags.

Following a temporary pause in 2020, Carnival has relaunched its Internship at Sea program, providing opportunities for students who want a career at sea.

Currently, 24 students from 24 universities across the United States have been welcomed aboard Carnival’s ships, taking on roles such as Youth Staff, Fun Squad, Technicians, and Sports Staff members.

In 2019, the program was recognized as one of the top 100 internship programs in the country.

If you know someone interested in jumping on board, carnivalentertainment.com.

Watch Cruise News Today