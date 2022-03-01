Cruise News Today — March 1, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Carnival Miracle Arrives in Hawaii During 50th Birthday Cruise

Last week, Carnival Miracle set sail on the line’s first 50th birthday “Sailabration” cruise.

On Friday, the vessel arrived in the first port during its 14-night itinerary: Honolulu, Hawaii. To commemorate the occasion, ship leaders presented a birthday cake to officials from the Port of Honolulu.

Miracle’s Hawaii cruise is the first of 17 birthday themed cruises across a number of ships in the Carnival fleet. They are scheduled to take place through March 10, and feature ship meetups, special entertainment, themed food, and more.

MSC Cruises Cancels Summer 2022 Russia Calls

As we reported over the weekend, multiple cruise lines have canceled calls in Russia and Ukraine this year due to conflict in the region.

On Monday, MSC Cruises announced it would also be canceling calls to Saint Petersburg, Russia from May to October. The change affects four ships scheduled to sail in the Baltic region this summer: MSC Preziosa, Grandiosa, Poesia, and Virtuosa.

The line is currently making arrangements for alternative ports, and will notify guests when the new itineraries are final.

Architectural Firm Suggests Using Old Cruise Ships as Housing in Miami

Could decommissioned cruise ships help solve a housing crisis in Miami and other cities? That’s what one Washington-based architecture company recently suggested to Business Insider.

Noting just how many cruise lines sent ships to the scrapyard during the industry-wide shutdown, the firm CallisonRTKL has been studying the feasibility of using future decommissioned ships to create affordable shoreside housing. They estimate a typical ship might create 900 single-person dwellings which would go for around $1,250 a month. The plans would also turn the lower levels into a parking garage and incorporate park-like settings.

But don’t break out your checkbooks just yet — this is all talk right now, and there are no actual plans in place to move forward.

