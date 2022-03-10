Share this article

Princess Cruises Confirms 2022 Canada Schedule

Princess Cruises has announced that its 2022 Alaska and Canada/New England schedule will go ahead as planned, following Canada’s newly-released cruise protocols.

The line will have six ships in Alaska this year, offering 140 departures on 12 unique itineraries. They will sail between Vancouver and Whittier, as well as roundtrip from Seattle and San Francisco.

Princess’ first ship to visit Canada since the shutdown will be Caribbean Princess in Victoria on April 6.

Over on the east coast, two Princess ships will offer six Canada and New England itineraries this year, with 16 total departures.

Carnival Cruise Line Holds Another Ship Meetup

Yesterday, Carnival Cruise Line held another ship meetup as part of its 50th birthday “Sailabration” cruises. Carnival Conquest, Freedom, Legend, Liberty, Spirit, and Sunshine all met up between Eleuthera and Nassau in the Bahamas for an epic birthday party, with deck parties happening on each ship simultaneously.

This was the third meetup among various Carnival ships. Now just one remains, which will happen tomorrow off the coast of Ensenada with Carnival Miracle and Panorama.

Tomorrow, March 11, also happens to be Carnival Cruise Line’s official 50th birthday.

Virgin Voyages Announces Collaboration With Jennifer Lopez

Virgin Voyages has announced that Jennifer Lopez will be its fleet’s first “Investor and Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer,” replacing the maritime industry’s traditional godmother role. In this role, Lopez will work with the line on its guest experience, onboard entertainment, and more.

To kick things off, Virgin Voyages will be adding products from Lopez’s beauty brand JLO Beauty to its ships. In a blog post, the line also said that it will have another announcement next week concerning its collaboration with Lopez.

