Cruise News Today — March 11, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Wonder of the Seas Makes First Nassau Call

Wonder of the Seas arrived in Nassau on Wednesday, marking its first visit to the busy Bahamas port.

The ship set sail on its inaugural seven-night voyage on March 4 out of Port Everglades. Other port calls on the eastern Caribbean itinerary included Labadee, San Juan, and Royal’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Wonder of the Seas is part of the Oasis-class, and is currently the largest cruise ship in the world.

MSC Cruises Breaks Ground on New Miami Terminal

MSC Cruises has broken ground on its new 350 million dollar terminal at PortMiami.

When completed, the building will be the largest cruise terminal in North America, capable of accommodating three of MSC’s largest ships at once. The four-story building will include four embarkation decks, and be able to handle up to 36,000 passengers per day.

In partnership with Fincantieri Infrastructure, MSC Group will build two of the berths, and Miami-Dade County will construct the third. The terminal is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

STORY: MSC Cruises Breaks Ground on New PortMiami Terminal

Carnival Marks 50 Years Sailing to the Bahamas

Carnival marked 50 years of visiting the Bahamas with a celebration in Nassau yesterday.

Leaders from the Bahamian government, Carnival Cruise Line, and others gathered for musical performances and a 50th birthday cake cutting. In addition, Carnival’s president Christine Duffy presented a $50,000 check to the LJM Maritime Academy for equipment to support education for Bahamian cadets.

Carnival’s 50 years in the Bahamas coincides with its 50th birthday, which is today. Happy birthday, Carnival!

STORY: Carnival Holds Event in Nassau to Celebrate 50 Years in the Bahamas

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]