Cruise News Today — March 14, 2022 [VIDEO]

Carnival Rolls Out Health Screening App to All Its U.S. Homeports

In an attempt to make embarkation easier and faster, Carnival has rolled out VeriFLY app capability to all its U.S. homeports.

In January, the line began a test program of the app at Port Canaveral, starting with Mardi Gras.

Guests can use VeriFLY to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information so it can be verified ahead of sailing. According to Carnival, this cuts the health screening time in half at the terminal.

Guests are not required to use it, and may still complete their pre-cruise tasks on Carnival’s website and present their documents during embarkation.

VeriFLY is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Norwegian Breakaway Passenger Jumps Overboard

A passenger on Norwegian Breakaway jumped overboard near Mexico over the weekend.

In a statement, the cruise line said “During the afternoon of Friday, March 11, 2022, a report was made that a 31-year-old male guest aboard Norwegian Breakaway jumped overboard while the ship was sailing near Costa Maya, Mexico.”

The authorities were immediately notified, and a search and rescue operation ensued. Sadly, the guest has not yet been found.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Breakaway is currently sailing out of New Orleans.

Seabourn Venture Delivery Delayed Again

It’s slow moving for Seabourn’s first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture.

After missing its planned 2020-21 Norwegian winter season, the luxury ship was then scheduled to debut this April. Now, the 265-passenger ship’s delivery has been delayed yet again, with shipyard supply chain issues blamed for the setback.

Its new inaugural voyage is set for July 15, a 12-night sailing from London, England to Tromsø, Norway.

