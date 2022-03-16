Share this article

Current Norwegian Escape Cruise Canceled

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship that ran aground on Monday in the Dominican Republic eventually broke free early Tuesday morning thanks to the incoming tide.

A letter given to passengers onboard from the captain says that the remainder of Escape‘s current cruise has been canceled as the ship remains docked at the Puerto Plata pier and is assessed for damages.

Passengers will be disembarked today through Friday, and flown to Orlando on charter flights. Those who need to pick up their vehicles at Port Canaveral will be bussed over to the cruise port from the airport.

All guests are receiving a full refund and an additional 100 percent future cruise credit.

Escape was on a seven-night eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, with its first stop being Puerto Plata.

Australia to Lift Cruise Ban in April

The Australian government has announced that, based on medical advice, its current cruise ban will expire on April 17.

To operate in Australia, cruise lines will need to adhere to measures including additional health screening of guests, testing emergency response systems, and having a double vaccination requirement for passengers. International cruise ships will need to meet all state and territory health requirements in the places where they dock.

Many operators including Carnival and P&O have already pulled out of Australia for the next year to move their ships to countries that are already cruising.

Princess Announces 2022 Australia Cruising Plans

And going along with that news, Princess has announced its plans to resume Australia cruising in June. Coral Princess is set to begin sailing from Brisbane before moving to Sydney in August.

The line also announced two new U.S. homeports starting this year. In September, Diamond Princess will begin sailing 5 to 16-night cruises from San Diego. In December, Ruby Princess will begin sailing from Galveston, Texas, offering 5 to 11-night voyages.

