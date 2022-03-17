Share this article

Guest Jumps Overboard on Carnival Horizon

A guest on Carnival Horizon that jumped overboard Wednesday evening as the ship was sailing away from Grand Turk has tragically died.

On Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the line said that the ship was conducting a search for a guest who went overboard from deck 11 around 7 pm.

After three hours and search and rescue operations, the passenger’s deceased body was located by the United States Coast Guard around 10:30 pm local time.

A statement from the cruise line said, “Together with the U.S. Coast Guard, the ship’s crew located and recovered the body of the guest. Carnival’s Care team is providing assistance to his family.”

Carnival Horizon is currently on a six-night Caribbean cruise that left Miami on Sunday, March 13, and is due back on Saturday morning.

2022 Baltic Cruises Canceled on Norwegian Getaway

Weeks after replacing Russia calls with other ports, Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled 2022 Baltic sailings on Norwegian Getaway.

In an email, the line said that Getaway‘s Baltic cruises with embarkation dates from June 14 through October 9 have been canceled. The ship’s October 18 through November 27 sailings have been canceled as well, due to the ship’s redeployment.

Impacted guests will receive a full refund plus a 10 percent discount off a future cruise. The line has not announced where Getaway will sail instead.

Royal Caribbean Updates Port Protocols

Royal Caribbean has announced that all passengers, regardless of vaccination status, will soon be able to visit ports freely without booking an excursion.

Previously, many ports were requiring that unvaccinated guests book an excursion through the cruise line to get off the ship.

Five ports are an exception, and still require a tour for all visitors regardless of vaccination status: St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Vincent, Barbados, and Falmouth.

This update goes into effect for cruises starting on Friday, March 18.

