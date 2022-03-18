Share this article

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Prima Godmother

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that pop singer Katy Perry will be the godmother of its newest ship Norwegian Prima. As godmother, Perry will bless and officially name the ship, and also perform during the christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Norwegian Prima is set to launch this August, offering northern Europe voyages from Southampton and Reykjavik.

On October 6, the ship will begin Bermuda sailings from New York City. And on October 27, Prima will kick off a schedule of Caribbean cruises from both Galveston and Miami.

Discovery Princess En Route to USA

Princess Cruises’ ship Discovery Princess is currently en route from the Philippines to Los Angeles, and is set to arrive there this Saturday. It will be the first time the Royal-class ship has been in the United States.

Discovery Princess will spend a month sailing from Los Angeles before repositioning to Seattle to operate voyages to Alaska for the summer season. In late September, the ship will move back down to LA to operate mostly seven-night California Coast and Mexican Riviera sailings.

UnCruise Drops Pre-Cruise Testing

And finally, Alaska-based UnCruise Adventures announced on Wednesday that it would no long require guests to take a pre-cruise COVID test before embarking.

Unlike the major cruise lines sailing in the U.S., UnCruise has American-flagged vessels that carry less than 100 guests, meaning that they do not have to comply with the CDC’s Voluntary Covid program for cruise ships. However, guests on UnCruise are required to be both vaccinated and boosted.

This makes UnCruise the first line in the U.S. to drop pre-cruise testing.

