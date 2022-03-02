Cruise News Today — March 2, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Carnival Announces Itinerary Details For Shuffled Ships

Carnival has revealed new itinerary details for ships it previously announced will be shuffled around.

Carnival Elation will be homeporting in Jacksonville, Florida until 2024 to operate short cruises that were previously assigned to Carnival Ecstasy.

Carnival Freedom will move to Port Canaveral in April 2022 to replace Elation, operating four and five-night cruises through April 2023.

Carnival Spirit will spend this summer in Alaska, then move to Miami to sail six and eight-night cruises previously assigned to Carnival Freedom through April 8, 2023.

Following its Miami season, Spirit will spend summer of ’23 sailing to Alaska from Seattle.

Eight Cruise Lines Drop Their Mask Policies

As the pandemic slows down, eight cruise lines have dropped their mask policies as of Monday and Tuesday. They are Carnival, Norwegian, Holland America, Princess, Oceania, Regent, Seabourn, and Virgin Voyages.

Cruise lines that still have mask requirements in place include Azamara, Disney, Cunard, Viking, and MSC.

Norwegian Sky Sets Sail For First Time in Nearly Two Years

Norwegian Sky will set sail today with passengers for the first time since 2020.

This evening, the ship will depart Miami on a four-night western Caribbean cruise. Port calls will include Key West, Cozumel, and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Sky will continue to sail mostly three and four-night cruises from Miami, which is its year-round homeport.

