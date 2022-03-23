Share this article

Carnival Corporation Details Company’s Recovery

In a business update on Tuesday morning, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald detailed how the company’s recovery is looking.

In Q1 the company lost $1.9 billion but is continuing to see booking trends on the rise after leveling out due to the Omicron variant earlier this year.

The company said recent weekly booking volumes have been higher than at any point since the restart of guest cruise operations, adding that onboard guest spending is also up 7.5 percent over 2019.

As of this week, 75 percent of Carnival Corporation’s ships have returned to service, with full operation planned for this summer.

Cruise Ship Visits Grand Cayman For First Time in 2 Years

After two years without cruise visitors, ships are officially back in the Cayman Islands.

Disney Magic arrived in Grand Cayman on Monday during a five-night cruise, which also includes a stop at Disney’s island Castaway Cay. Passengers were welcomed with festivities led by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, including live music and dance performances.

Ships from Celebrity, Princess, and Carnival are also scheduled to call on Grand Cayman this week.

The destination is one of the last islands in the western Caribbean to welcome back cruise ships.

STORY: Cruise Ships Are Officially Back in Grand Cayman

Australia to Build Shore Power Capability in Sydney

Australia’s New South Wales government has announced plans to build new shore power capability in Sydney.

According to media outlet Government News, the White Bay Cruise Terminal will become the first shore-powered cruise berth in the Southern Hemisphere. It will save an estimated 15,400 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The Port Authority of New South Wales is investing over 44.6 million U.S. dollars to build the infrastructure.

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]