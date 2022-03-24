Cruise News Today — March 24, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Carnival Celebration to Include New Miami-Themed Zone

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed details on a new zone aboard Carnival Celebration, called 820 Biscayne. The Miami-themed space was named after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters, and will be on deck 8 where La Piazza is on Mardi Gras.

820 Biscayne will include a half indoor, half outdoor bar that serves coffees in the morning and Miami-inspired cocktails at night. The zone will also be home to Deco Deli, Miami Slice 24 hour pizzeria, Rudi’s Seagrill, and a redesigned Cucina del Capitano Italian restaurant.

Carnival Celebration is set to debut in Miami this November.

Another Norwegian Escape Cruise Canceled

After hitting the bottom of the ocean while leaving the Dominican Republic last Monday, Norwegian Escape was forced to cancel its current cruise as well as the following voyage.

Now, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the March 26 Escape sailing is canceled as well, as repairs will take longer than originally expected.

Those who were booked on the cruise have two options. They can either get a full refund and a 50 percent future cruise credit, or take a different seven-night cruise departing this weekend on Norwegian Joy, Breakaway, Dawn, or Encore AND get a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Norwegian Escape currently sails to the eastern and western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Costa Magica Offered as Housing For Ukrainian Refugees

Costa Cruises has offered its ship Costa Magica as temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees in Italy if the Italian government needs it.

The vessel is out of service ahead of its transfer to sister brand Carnival Cruise Line later this year, and is currently docked in the Italian city of La Spezia. Magica has just over 1,350 staterooms.

In another effort to help, the cruise line has already donated medical supplies and medicine to people in Ukraine.

