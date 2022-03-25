Share this article

New Summer 2022 Norwegian Getaway Itineraries Announced

After canceling over five months of Baltic cruises on Norwegian Getaway this year, the cruise line has revealed where the ship will sail instead.

From late June to early December, Getaway will operate five to 10-night voyages from Port Canaveral to the southern, eastern, and western Caribbean. Nearly all of the sailings will include calls at Norwegian’s private island Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Getaway is still scheduled for four Baltic and Northern Europe cruises between May and June. A new 13-night transatlantic crossing from Copenhagen to Port Canaveral with a stop in the Azores is also available.

STORY: After Pulling Getaway From Baltic, Norwegian Reveals Ship’s New Itineraries

Carnival Ships Arrive in Grand Cayman For First Time in Two Years

After Grand Cayman’s cruise restart with Disney Magic on Monday, Carnival has now arrived at the island for the first time since the pandemic. Carnival Paradise and Sunrise both called at Grand Cayman on Wednesday during five-night western Caribbean voyages.

On Thursday, a third Carnival ship — Glory — arrived to the island during a seven-night sailing from New Orleans, along with Celebrity Apex.

Other cruise lines with scheduled stops in Grand Cayman this month include Princess, Holland America, and MSC.

STORY: Two Carnival Cruise Ships Return to Grand Cayman

Discovery Princess to Feature ‘Deal or No Deal’ Game Show

Princess Cruises has announced that game show ‘Deal or No Deal’ will be available on its new ship Discovery Princess when it sets sail on Sunday. The live, hosted experience offers contestants the chance to win prizes ranging from a free cruise to one thousand dollars.

Guests in the audience have the option of playing along too, with a “case card” with buy-ins ranging from 25 to 50 dollars — also working towards winning a thousand dollars or a free cruise.

‘Deal or No Deal’ can already be found on Majestic, Regal, and Sky Princess, and the line plans to roll it out fleetwide.

STORY: Princess Cruises Rolls Out ‘Deal or No Deal’ Game Show Onboard

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]