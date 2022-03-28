Share this article

Some Carnival Corp. Ships Sailing at 100% Capacity

On last week’s earnings call, Carnival Corporation reported that over three dozen of its ships have seen sailings at 100 percent capacity — across multiple cruise lines.

The company, which has a portfolio of nine brands including Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Cunard, Seabourn, and European lines, says that most of the capacity has come from North America.

Discovery Princess Enters Service

Discovery Princess began its very first passenger cruise yesterday.

For this sailing, the ship will head south to the Mexican Riviera, with ports including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán.

Discovery Princess is Princess Cruises’ final Royal-class ship. It will reposition to the northwest for Alaska voyages late next month.

Voyager of the Seas Returning to North America

After a decade of sailing in Europe and Asia, Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas is returning to North America. Starting next month, the ship will begin a series of cruises in the Baltic and Scandinavia, before heading to Boston in September.

In the fall, Voyager will operate Canada and New England cruises for a month, before heading to the Caribbean through next April.

Voyager of the Seas received a major $200 million refurbishment in 2019 and 2020 to include new water slides, additional staterooms, and an ice skating rink.

