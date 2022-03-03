Cruise News Today — March 3, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Royal Caribbean Group Cancels Russia Port Calls

Another major cruise brand has canceled port calls in Russia this year as the country’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity, and Silversea has announced it will not be calling on Saint Petersburg in 2022. Combined, these three lines were scheduled to operate 20 cruises to the Russian port this summer.

The lines have been making alternative port arrangements, and will notify booked guests and travel agents when new itineraries are finalized.

First Carnival Ship Arrives in Key West in Two Years

Carnival Conquest arrived in Key West on Tuesday, marking the first time a Carnival ship has visited the Florida port in two years.

The ship’s arrival is a big milestone for the cruise industry, but many Key West locals continue to be unhappy about large cruise ships docking there. For many months, activist group Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships has organized protests near the cruise pier during some larger ship arrivals.

Despite the protests, Key West has a busy cruise season ahead, with a number of calls scheduled for mostly Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity, and Virgin Voyages ships.

Oceania Cruises Celebrates Float Out of Upcoming Ship

Oceania Cruises celebrated the float out of its latest ship on Friday, as Vista touched water for the first time in Italy.

Along with the float out, the line held a ceremony to bless Vista, with the shipyard’s godmother Anna Trucco releasing a bottle of prosecco against the hull to invite good fortune on the ship.

The vessel is scheduled to set sail on her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023.

After a series of Europe cruises, Vista will head to the U.S. to operate sailings in Canada & New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

