Another Norwegian Escape Cruise Canceled

Another Norwegian Escape sailing has been canceled, making it the third voyage impacted after the ship ran aground in the Dominican Republic. In a letter to booked guests, Norwegian said the April 2 cruise is canceled because repairs are taking longer than expected.

Those who were set to sail the vessel on that date have the option to sail on another ship this weekend plus receive a 100 percent future cruise credit, or get a full refund and receive a 50 percent future cruise credit.

Port Director of Canaveral Captain John Murray confirmed to local media that the ship is docked at Terminal 5 and is still undergoing repairs.

Two Norwegian Cruise Ships Resuming Service This Week

Two Norwegian Cruise Line ships are resuming service this week.

For the first time in two years, Norwegian Jewel welcomed guests in Panama yesterday.

And after spending the winter laid up, Norwegian Jade is set to resume sailings today in the Mediterranean. Norwegian Jade was the first Norwegian Cruise Line ship to enter service following the cruise industry shutdown back in July 2021.

13 Norwegian cruise ships are now back in passenger operations.

Oceania Cruises Ship Resumes Service From Barbados

Another Oceania ship is back in passenger service.

After two years, Sirena welcomed guests onboard in Barbados on Tuesday. The voyage is a transatlantic crossing, including calls in the Caribbean, Atlantic, and Europe.

In April, the ship will kick off a summer of eastern and western Mediterranean cruises.

