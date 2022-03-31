CDC Drops Cruise Travel Health Notice

In an unexpected move, the CDC has completely dropped its cruise advisory, which had previously warned Americans against boarding ships during the ongoing pandemic.

According to a report, the decision to drop the advisory entirely for the first time in nearly two years was based on the current state of the pandemic, and a noted decrease in reported cases on ships over the past few weeks.

Holland America Line president responded to the decision by saying “the CDC’s removal of its health notice related to cruise travel is an important step forward in recognizing the work we have done to protect our guests.”

This does not mean that the health protocols put in place by cruise lines have been dropped. For now, vaccines are still required for nearly all passengers.

STORY: CDC Finally Drops Travel Health Notice For Cruising

Disney Wish Completes River Conveyance

Disney Wish completed its conveyance down the Ems River early Wednesday morning. The 10 hour, 26 mile journey brings the ship to a wet dock where final outfitting will take place before sea trials.

Wish is the first of three Triton-class ships for Disney Cruise Line. When it debuts this summer, it’ll be the first LNG ship for the line, and the first new cruise ship for Disney in 10 years.

Disney Wish will enter service out of Port Canaveral in July, operating three and four-night cruises to the Bahamas.

STORY: Disney Wish Departs Shipyard, Heads Up The Ems River

Princess Launches “Wild For Alaska Seafood” Program

Guests sailing Alaska this year on Princess will be in for a treat as the line launches its “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program.

Passengers will be able to pick from 30 Alaska seafood favorites like salmon, halibut, and Dungeness crab — both in the main dining room and specialty venues. The program will also include new cocktails like Glacier Chilled Martinis.

Princess Cruises has six ships sailing in Alaska for the 2022 season.

STORY: Princess Cruises Reveals New ‘Wild For Alaska Seafood’ Program

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]