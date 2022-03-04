CRUISE NEWS
Cruise News Today — March 4, 2022 [VIDEO]
Norwegian Cruise Line Raises Daily Service Charge
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it is increasing its daily service charge, effective April 1.
Those staying in balcony cabins or a category below that will see an increase from $15.50 to $16 per person, per day. The Haven and suites will go from $18.50 to $20 per person, per day. Club Balcony Suites will remain at $18 per person, per day, but there will be no discount for paying before the cruise.
Passengers with existing reservations who have already paid in advance will not be affected by the change.
STORY: Norwegian Cruise Line Hikes Daily Gratuities Effective April 1
Seattle Scheduled to Have 296 Cruise Calls This Year
Seattle has revealed its 2022 cruise schedule, which includes 296 scheduled calls, up from 82 calls in 2021.
Like in 2021, the port and cruise lines will adopt detailed agreements documenting their COVID-19 prevention and response plans.
Lines operating out of Seattle this year will also visit Victoria, Canada, and must meet health and safety guidelines for that country.
The port is estimating that 1.26 million revenue passengers will pass through Seattle during the 2022 season.
STORY: Port of Seattle to See Nearly 300 Cruise Ship Calls This Year
Disney Cruise Line to Drop Most Mask Mandates
Disney Cruise Line will be dropping most face mask mandates starting with sailings beginning March 11. Masks will not be required for any guests in most indoor locations, except for the Walt Disney Theatre.
Kids under five must wear masks in the kids’ clubs and Bibbidi Boppidi Boutique, but are not required to elsewhere on the ship.
Disney also shared that masks are still required in some areas at its private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.
Princess Cruises Modifying 24 Itineraries in Baltic Region
Princess Cruises announced that it is modifying 24 cruise itineraries over the recent turmoil between Russia and Ukraine.
Instead of calling in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the line is making arrangements to stop in ports in Sweden and Poland. The exact port replacements will vary by itinerary.
Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]
