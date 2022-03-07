Cruise News Today — March 7, 2022 [VIDEO]

Share this article

Hawaii Lifts Travel Requirements For Domestic Visitors

Effective March 26, travel requirements to visit Hawaii will be lifted for domestic visitors.

Those traveling from the United States will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to bypass a five-day quarantine to enter the state.

International visitors will still be subject to the current U.S. travel rules, which includes proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 24 hours of departure.

This is good news for Norwegian Cruise Line, as the change means U.S. guests flying into Hawaii to board Pride of America will no longer have to worry about state rules on top of cruise line requirements.

Halifax Preparing For Busy 2022 Cruise Season

The Port of Halifax in Canada is preparing for its 2022 cruise season.

In total, the port is expected to have 152 cruises ship calls this year. It will have up to five ships in port a day and is scheduled to host its largest visitor ever when Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas docks there on June 7th.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Norwegian, Disney, and Cunard are just some lines scheduled to call in Halifax this year.

Carnival Spirit to Sail From Mobile

And finally, we now know which Carnival cruise ship will fill the void in Mobile, Alabama in 2023.

During the restart of operators from Mobile over the weekend, Carnival President Christine Duffy said that Carnival Spirit will reposition to the port in the fall of 2023, sailing six and eight-night voyages from the Gulf port.

In related news, Carnival Spirit is restarting from Jacksonville, Florida later today.

Prior to the industry shutdown, Spirit has spent the past 10 years sailing Down Under from Sydney, Australia and the South Pacific.

