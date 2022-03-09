Share this article

MSC Cruises to Homeport in NYC Year-Round

For the first time, MSC Cruises will be homeporting a ship year-round in New York City next year. MSC Meraviglia will begin sailing from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in April 2023, offering voyages to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada & New England.

Currently, the only other U.S. ports that MSC sails from on a regular basis are Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.

Meraviglia cruises from Brooklyn will be six to 11 nights long, and open for booking today.

STORY: MSC Cruises to Sail Year-Round From New York City

Norwegian Prima MDRs Will Not Have Rotating Menus

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that its upcoming ship Norwegian Prima will not have rotating main dining menus. Instead, the vessel’s two main restaurants will both have a fixed menu that does not change throughout the cruise.

According to Norwegian, the menu will be extensive and offer global dishes as well as a build-your-own pasta section. It will also include a “specialties” section where guests can order a dish from one of the ship’s for-fee restaurants.

If the change is well-received on Prima, the line plans to roll out fixed menu main dining to the rest of its fleet.

STORY: 5 Big Changes Coming to Norwegian Cruise Line — Including Fixed Menus

Oasis-Class Ship to Offer Three and Four-Night Voyages

For the first time ever, one of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships will be offering regular three and four-night cruises.

Starting in late 2023, Allure of the Seas will offer short voyages from Port Canaveral to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. The new short sailings will run through at least mid-April 2024.

The Oasis-class ships typically operate seven-night cruises, which allow more time to enjoy onboard amenities since they’re the largest cruise vessels in the world.

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]