Cruise News Today — November 29, 2022 [VIDEO]

Disney Cruise Line Announces New Loyalty Program Tier

Disney Cruise Line has announced that next summer, it will be offering special 25th anniversary voyages across all five of its ships. In the same announcement, the line revealed that its anniversary will coincide with the introduction of a brand-new tier in its loyalty program Castaway Club.

Currently the program has three tiers, based on the number of cruises a guest has sailed with Disney. The top tier is Platinum, which is awarded once a guest has sailed at least 10 Disney cruises.

Next year, a new Pearl tier will be added, which guests can reach once they’ve hit 25 sailings with the line. The onboard and at-home benefits that Pearl status will award guests will be announced early next year.

The Port of Québec Reports Strong 2022 Cruise Season

The eastern Canadian Port of Québec has reported a strong 2022 cruise season, welcoming over 92,000 cruise guests and 41,000 crew members. The port welcomed 28 cruise ships on 96 port calls during its cruising season, which ran from April to November.

Eight cruise ships had their maiden calls to Quebec City in 2022, including Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam, Norwegian Pearl, and Viking’s first expedition ship Viking Octantis.

Two Former NCL Ships Arrive to Scrapyard

The former Norwegian Wind and Norwegian Dream cruise ships have arrived at the scrapyard.

Most recently operated by Asian line Star Cruises as SuperStar Aquarius and SuperStar Gemini, the vessels will now be scrapped in Alang, India.

The 50,000-ton sister ships were built in France for Norwegian Cruise Line back in 1992 and 1993. They originally entered service as Windward and Dreamward before being renamed Norwegian Wind and Norwegian Dream.

