Cruise News Today — November 30, 2022 [VIDEO]

How Much Disney Paid For Global Dream

Details on the purchase of Global Dream were published in the the German magazine Stern saying that it was sold for 40 million euros, or $41.3 million dollars with the currency conversion.

Already being 75 percent completed before Genting filed for bankruptcy this past January, it’s reported that 1.3 billion euros have already been invested in construction.

Although we don’t know exactly what changes will be made to the vessel, Disney is reducing the guest capacity from 9,000 to 6,000. Work on the ship will be overseen by Meyer Werft shipyard, the same yard that built Disney Dream, Fantasy, and Wish.

The ship is scheduled to debut in 2025 and be powered by green methanol fuel.

Carnival Posts Record Cyber Monday Booking Day

Carnival Cruise Line had a record Cyber Monday booking day this year, 50 percent above volume for Cyber Monday in 2019. It’s not the first time the line posted record bookings this year. From March 28th to April 3rd, Carnival recorded its busiest booking week in company history.

This month, two new ships were added to the fleet: Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Celebration. There are currently 24 Carnival ships in guest operation, with 26 currently available for booking including the upcoming Carnival Venezia and Jubilee.

Virgin Voyages Giving Away 2,023 Cruises

For the second year, Virgin Voyages will be giving away cruises to employees of Baptist Health South Florida.

This year, the line will be awarding 2,023 healthcare workers and other Baptist Health employees with a free cruise in a balcony cabin. They’ll be able to choose from one of six Caribbean itineraries departing Miami between January second and April 28th of next year.

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]

Since 2009, Cruise Radio has provided the latest cruise news and industry analysis through informative articles, videos, and weekly podcasts.

