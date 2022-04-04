Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cruise News Today — October 25, 2021 [VIDEO]

Carnival Cruise Line Christens Mardi Gras

Carnival’s newest ship Mardi Gras has officially been christened. The naming ceremony took place in the ship’s theater on Saturday at Port Canaveral, with Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez presiding as godmother.

Mardi Gras set sail on her first cruise on July 31, and has been operating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean sailings since then.

STORY: Carnival’s New Ship Properly Named

Seven Celebrity Ships in Europe in 2023

Celebrity Cruises has revealed that seven of its ships will be sailing in Europe for the 2023 season.

All three Edge-class vessels, which are Celebrity Edge, Apex, and Beyond, are included in the seven. The other four are Celebrity Infinity, Constellation, Silhouette, and Reflection.

Altogether, they will offer four to 13-night sailings in northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

And as we previously reported, Captain Kate McCue will be at the helm of the brand-new Celebrity Beyond.

STORY: All Edge-class Ships to Sail Europe in 23

Carnival Radiance Leaves Shipyard

After over a year of dry dock delays, Carnival Radiance is finally out of the shipyard and en route for North America.

The vessel’s major transformation from Carnival Victory into Radiance wrapped earlier this month, and she is now expected to arrive in Freeport, Bahamas on October 27. There, Carnival will begin staffing the ship and the crew will start their two-week quarantine.

On December 13, Carnival Radiance is set to begin sailing to Mexico from Long Beach, California.

STORY: Carnival Radiance Sails to North America

Sarah Bretz

Sarah Bretz

Sarah has been writing about the cruise industry since 2015. She’s been on eight cruises so far, and her favorite onboard activities include trying out the water slides, spending time in the spa’s thermal suite, eating lots of food, and attending the love & marriage show. You can keep up with her over on her Instagram at @IAmSarahJaneB.
