Cruise News Today — October 26, 2021 [VIDEO]

The CDC Extends Conditional Sailing Order

The CDC extended the Conditional Sailing Order for cruise lines on Monday. The order, which was set to expire on November 1, has now been extended to January 15, 2022.

After the 15th, the order is scheduled to move to voluntary status.

Even though the order has been non-binding for Florida cruise ships since July 23, operators have continued to follow it on a voluntary basis.

STORY: CDC Extends Conditional Sailing Order Into January 2022

Two More Cruise Ships Resume Sailings

Two more cruise ships resumed sailings over the weekend.

Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam sailed from Port Everglades on Saturday, beginning a fall and winter schedule of seven to 14-night itineraries to the Caribbean.

And Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss restarted passenger operations with a Mexican Riviera sailing from Los Angeles on Sunday.

The ship will be offering five and seven-night voyages to Mexico through mid-January.

STORIES: Holland America Line Restarts Cruising from Florida & Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Sailings From Los Angeles

Scarlet Lady Rescues Sailors Between Florida and Cuba

Virgin Voyages’ ship Scarlet Lady rescued people on a small boat between Florida and Cuba on Monday.

Crew members rescued eight people, including one who needed medical assistance. Scarlet Lady then turned around and met with the Coast Guard near Key West to transfer the mariners.

After that, Scarlet Lady headed for the next port on its five-night itinerary — Cozumel. The scheduled itinerary was not impacted.

STORY: Scarlet Lady Rescues 8 People Off the Coast of Florida [VIDEO]

Watch Cruise News Briefs [VIDEO]