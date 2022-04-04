Cruise News Today — October 27, 2021 [VIDEO]

CDC Conditional Sailing Order Changes

On Monday, the CDC announced that it is extending its Conditional Sailing Order through January 15.

The order extension also involves some changes, which include the following:

Voyages longer than seven nights are now allowed. Cruise lines no longer have to include CDC warnings on their marketing materials. Vaccinated kids and teens 12-17 can now sail on simulated cruises.

Previously, passengers on simulated voyages had to be at least 18.

The Conditional Sailing Order applies to all foreign flagged vessel sailing from United States cruise ports. As of July 23, the CSO is only a recommendation in Florida after the state won a lawsuit against the agency.

Two Crystal Cruises Ships Meet in Bahamas

Two Crystal Cruises ships met for the first time this past weekend in the Bahamas.

The line’s new expedition vessel Crystal Endeavor met the 18 year-old Crystal Serenity during a two-night preview sailing to Bimini from Miami. During the meet-up at sea, the captains saluted each other with horn blasts.

In November, Endeavor will head south for the winter to operate Antarctica voyages. Crystal Serenity is currently operating seven-night cruises from Nassau and Miami.

MSC Holds Art Contest For Upcoming Ship Hull

MSC Cruises has announced that it is holding an art contest for the hull of its upcoming LNG-powered ship MSC Euribia.

The contest is open internationally, and one winner will be chosen by a panel of three judges, including the executive chairman of MSC. Five additional finalists will have their designs displayed in an onboard exhibition.

MSC Euribia is scheduled to enter service in 2023.

