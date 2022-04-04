Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cruise News Today — October 28, 2021 [VIDEO]

Princess and P&O Australia Cancel More Cruises

Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia have extended their pause in Australia and New Zealand. P&O has canceled sailings through February 14, while Princess has canceled them through March 14.

P&O said the reason for the cancellations is due to an unclear pathway for the resumption of cruising in Australia.

Passengers affected by the canceled cruises will be able to choose between a future cruise credit or a refund.

Mardi Gras Arrives in Amber Cove on Inaugural Cruise

Carnival’s new ship Mardi Gras arrived in its godmother’s home country of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday as part of the ship’s official inaugural cruise. The godmother, Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez, was on board to welcome the ship into Amber Cove.

To mark the occasion, Carnival President Christine Duffy presented a $25,000 donation to a cause that is meaningful to Jiménez, the Niños de Cristo home for girls.

Mardi Gras sails seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral, calling in the Dominican Republic every other week.

Viking Orion Makes Inaugural Call in St. Kitts

Viking Orion made her inaugural call in St. Kitts on Monday, marking the first of ten calls it’s scheduled to make there during the fall and winter season.

Orion‘s arrival marked the fourth cruise ship to visit the country’s capital of Basseterre since the industry shutdown.

The ship is currently sailing from Fort Lauderdale, and will be joined there by sister ship Viking Star in November.

Watch Cruise News Briefs [VIDEO]

