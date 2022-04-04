Cruise News Today — October 29, 2021 [VIDEO]

Carnival Radiance Arrives in Miami

After extensive renovations, Carnival Radiance officially arrived in Miami, Florida on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the vessel departed the shipyard in Spain and headed across the Atlantic. On October 27, the ship began the staffing process in the Bahamas, and then arrived in Miami on Thursday for provisioning and to take on more crew.

Soon, Radiance will transit the Panama Canal to her new homeport of Long Beach, California, and begin sailings from there on December 13.

MSC Seaview Has New Winter Homeports

MSC Cruises has announced that MSC Seaview will be based in St. Maarten and Barbados for the coming winter Caribbean season. Previously, she was scheduled to sail from Martinique, but the country has not yet opened up to cruise ships.

The ship will offer two different seven-night itineraries, both departing from both homeports.

The ship joins MSC Meraviglia, Divina, and Seashore in the Caribbean region for the winter.

Silversea Developing Hybrid Powered Ship

A Royal Caribbean Group brand has announced that it will debut a hybrid powered ship in 2023.

Silversea Cruises is developing a new class of ships called Project Evolution, which will use a combination of fuel cells, batteries, and liquefied natural gas for power.

The hybrid system will allow the ships to be free of local emissions while in port, and achieve a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to Silversea’s previous class of ships.

