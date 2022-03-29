Disney Cruise Line Details Retail Offerings on Disney Wish

Share this article

Disney Cruise Line has announced details on some of the shops and merchandise that will be available on its fifth and newest ship, Disney Wish.

The vessel will feature a retail area that runs between the Grand Hall atrium and the Walt Disney Theatre on deck 3. On either side of the shop-lined promenade, five venues will offer exclusive Disney merchandise and things like jewelry, watches, and accessories.

One of the shops, Treasures Untold, will be the spot to go for Disney Cruise Line collectibles, including the line’s largest selection of Pandora Jewelry ever. It will also offer limited-time Artist Spotlight collections and guest-favorite Dooney & Bourke handbags.

In a new location on deck 5, returning Disney cruisers will find a familiar sight: Mickey’s Mainsail — a fleet mainstay filled with Disney Cruise Line-themed souvenirs and gifts, plus more Disney Wish exclusive such as a special-edition Loungefly mini backpack and Minnie ears.

On the upper decks, Dory’s Forget-Me-Knots will feature swimwear, water-play gear, and graphic tees inspired by favorite Disney stories.

Shopping aside, Disney Wish will offer the fleet’s first outdoor spa retreat, complete with hot tubs, plush loungers, and yoga sessions. The open-air space is an extension of the spa’s Rainforest experience, which has been reimagined for Disney Wish.

The Rainforest will introduce the line’s first ice lounge, as well as favorite elements like heated loungers, sensory spa showers, a sauna, a steam room, and more.

The ship will also include the Untangled Salon, which will offer haircuts, hairstyling, manicures, pedicures, and more.

Hook’s Barbery will be a unique twist on a traditional European men’s salon, offering cuts, shaves, and nail and skin care. It will also include a hidden bar offering pre-Prohibition bourbon, vintage whisky and port, aged rum, and premium spirits.

