Holland America Details 2022 Canada Season, Says It Can Sail as Planned

Holland America Line has announced that it will be able to operate its Canada cruises this year as planned, following the country’s recent release of its cruise health and safety protocols.

“The completion of this guidance by Transport Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, Public Health Agency of Canada, and port officials will allow us to sail our Alaska and Canada/New England seasons as planned,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “This is a positive step for everyone who loves to travel to these regions and for all of the businesses in Canada that we support through tourism.”

Holland America is preparing to celebrate 75 years in Alaska this year. The line’s ships sailing roundtrip in Alaska use either Vancouver, Canada as a homeport, or Seattle, Washington with a call in Victoria, Canada. One-way voyages sail between Vancouver, Canada and Whittier, Alaska.

On the east coast, vessels operating Canada & New England itineraries sail between Montreal and Quebec City, Canada and Boston, Massachusetts. Sailings range from six to 24 days and call at 13 Canadian ports in Quebec, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

“We greatly value our longstanding partnership with Holland America Line, which was the first cruise line to call at the new Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver in 1986,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “We’re pleased to see the return of cruising in Canada, and we look forward to welcoming cruise lines, guests and crew back to Vancouver.”

Holland America’s first ship to arrive in Canada this year will be Koningsdam, which will call in Victoria on April 9 en route to Vancouver.

On the eastern side of the country, Zaandam will call at Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 17 while on a nine-night Atlantic Coast cruise sailing from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal.

Alaska Cruises

Seven-night “Glacier Discovery Northbound” and “Glacier Discovery Southbound” itineraries between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam, with ports including Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway

and itineraries between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam, with ports including Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway Seven-night “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises sailing roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Noordam, and Zuiderdam, with ports including Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway

cruises sailing roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Noordam, and Zuiderdam, with ports including Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway Seven-night “Alaska Explorer” cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle on Eurodam and Westerdam, visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and Sitka

Canada & New England Cruises

From May through October, Nieuw Statendam and Zaandam will offer a series of six to 24-night departures between Boston and Quebec City or Montreal.

Seven-night “Canada & New England Discovery” cruises between Montreal and Boston in summer and fall — ports include Bar Harbor, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Sydney, and Halifax

cruises between Montreal and Boston in summer and fall — ports include Bar Harbor, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Sydney, and Halifax Six or eight-night “Canada & New England Discovery” cruises between Quebec and Boston — ports include Bar Harbor, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Sydney, and Halifax

cruises between Quebec and Boston — ports include Bar Harbor, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Sydney, and Halifax 10 and 11-night “Newfoundland and New England Discovery” cruises between Quebec and Boston, visiting a combination of Bar Harbor, Halifax, St. Johns, Corner Brook, St. Anthony, Baie-Comeau, and Havre-Saint-Pierre. The 11-night also includes an overnight in Quebec.

cruises between Quebec and Boston, visiting a combination of Bar Harbor, Halifax, St. Johns, Corner Brook, St. Anthony, Baie-Comeau, and Havre-Saint-Pierre. The 11-night also includes an overnight in Quebec. 24-night “Canada, New England and Iceland” departing August 3, 2022 roundtrip from Boston. Calls include Sydney, Corner Brook, St. Anthony, St. Johns, Halifax, Saint Pierre & Miquelon, and Red Bay — all in Canada — as well as Qaqortoq and Nanortalik, Greenland; Isafjordur, Seydisfjordur, Djupivogur, Reykjavik and Grundarfjordur, Iceland; and Bar Harbor, Maine.

departing August 3, 2022 roundtrip from Boston. Calls include Sydney, Corner Brook, St. Anthony, St. Johns, Halifax, Saint Pierre & Miquelon, and Red Bay — all in Canada — as well as Qaqortoq and Nanortalik, Greenland; Isafjordur, Seydisfjordur, Djupivogur, Reykjavik and Grundarfjordur, Iceland; and Bar Harbor, Maine. Nine-night repositioning cruises between Montreal and Fort Lauderdale in May and October, featuring calls in Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, and Quebec. A 14-night cruise from Quebec to Fort Lauderdale in the fall adds Portland, Charlottetown, Gaspe, and Saguenay.

