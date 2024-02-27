Cruise bucket list? You can sail a 132-day World Cruise to all seven continents in 2026

If you’ve ever wanted to see as much of the world as possible in one cruise, Holland America’s 2026 world cruise promises to take passengers across seven continents, including Antarctica.

(Photo via HAL)

The 2026 Grand World Voyage leaves on January 4, 2026, from Fort Lauderdale. Over 132 days (a little over four months), the Volendam will take passengers to 39 countries while stopping at 47 ports. From South America’s East Coast, it will travel to Antarctica and head to Easter Island before reaching Australia via the South Pacific.

Along the way, guests can enjoy exploring the Maldives, the Great Barrier Reef, Singapore, Alexandria in Egypt, and more. It will spend a night at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sydney, Australia; Papeete, Tahiti; Malé, Maldives; Bali, Indonesia; Alexandria, Egypt; Lisbon, Portugal; and Safaga (Luxor).

For four days, it will visit Antarctica for scenic cruising. It will then pass through the Chilean fjords before sailing through Europe’s Gironde Estuary.

The itinerary was announced during the ongoing Grand World Voyage aboard Zuiderdam while it traveled between Okinawa and Tokyo.

(Photo via HAL)

According to Holland America President Gus Antorcha, the Grand World Voyage for 2026 was more meticulously planned than other sailings. “We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” he said.

Antorcha added, “We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

The Volendam is one of Holland America’s smaller ships with a capacity of 1,432 passengers, allowing it to traverse narrower waterways like the Gironde Estuary. It will host local performances, festive events, and a wide menu that changes daily. Guests who book early can avail of free onboard credits and other perks.

Compared to the 2025 Grand World Voyage, the upcoming sailing visits the world’s continents instead of just 5.

Prices start at $25,000 per person.