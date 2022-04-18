Holland America Ships Celebrate Line’s 149th Birthday

To celebrate its 149th birthday today, Holland America Line ships will be offering special desserts, champagne toasts, and festivities for passengers and crew members.

In addition to its 149th birthday, the line will be continuing the celebrations through early June with the restart of Noordam on April 24, Oosterdam on May 8, Zaandam on May 12, and Westerdam on June 12. The resumption of service for those ships will bring the entire fleet back to passenger cruising.

Westerdam docked in Ensenada, Mexico

As well, another celebration will soon take place when Holland America’s newest ship, Rotterdam, is officially named in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

This year, Holland America is also celebrating 75 years of cruising in Alaska.

“As Holland America Line moves closer to the 150th anniversary of our founding, these past couple of years have shown us the importance of celebrating our milestones,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“This April is an important month with Holland America Line leading the return to Canadian cruising, the restart of Noordam and our anniversaries of our founding and travel to Alaska. We are grateful to be moving along a positive path, not only as a brand, but as an industry.”

Transportation and shipping were the mainstays of Holland America’s business in the 19th century, but the company began offering cruise vacations in 1895. Today, the cruise line operates 11 ships that visit nearly 400 ports of call across all seven continents.

Rotterdam off the coast of Half Moon Cay

The brand’s latest ship, Rotterdam, was delivered in July 2021. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be her godmother, carrying on a longtime maritime tradition.

The vessel will depart Amsterdam on May 29 on a seven-night “Rotterdam Naming Celebration” cruise that visits various ports in Norway.

When Rotterdam arrives in Rotterdam on May 30, a private ceremony will be held for invited guests that will be broadcast throughout the ship.

During this special cruise, passengers will enjoy exclusive events including a celebratory Gala Dinner and an opportunity to participate in the blessing of the ship’s bell, along with other surprises and commemorative gifts.

