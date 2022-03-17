John Heald to Host Video Series on Carnival Cruise Line’s History

Share this article

To commemorate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday celebration, the line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald is taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

His new video series, “Between Two Banners,” is a historic, fun-filled journey that delves into a half century of Carnival stories as told by those who have been with the brand throughout the last five decades.

Over the next three weeks, fans will hear John reminisce with former and current Carnival team members as they relive some of their best memories while working for the cruise line.

The interview series will air at noon eastern time on the dates listed below on John’s Facebook page. It will kick off on March 21 with Terry Thornton, retired senior vice president of nautical and port operations.

The series culminates in a special three-part interview with Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison, who — with his father Ted — founded Carnival Cruise Line with the launch of the original TSS Mardi Gras in March 1972.

MORE: Five Months of Cruises Canceled on Norwegian Ship

The full interview schedule is:

Monday, March 21: Terry Thornton, Senior Vice President, Nautical and Port Operations (Retired) with Carnival for 34 years.

Wednesday, March 23: Vicky Rey, Vice President, Guest Care and Communications, a 40-year Carnival veteran.

Friday, March 25: Stefan Christoffersson, Vice President, Housekeeping, Laundry and VSP with Carnival for 29 years.

Monday, March 28: Gerry Cahill, President & CEO (2007-2014, Retired).

Wednesday, March 30: Shahnaz Kashanipour, Director, Guest Operation Leader with Carnival for 34 years.

Friday, April 1: Part 1 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp.

Monday, April 4: Part 2 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp.

Wednesday, April 6: Part 3 – Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corp.

John Heald joined Carnival Cruise Line as a bartender aboard the since-retired Carnival Holiday nearly 35 years ago.

His quick wit and engaging personality made him a natural for the entertainment world, and in 1989 he joined the entertainment department as a social host. He was promoted to cruise director a year later.

As Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, Heald emcees unique events, hosts special voyages, and keeps fans engaged through his popular Facebook page, which has nearly 400,000 fans.

READ NEXT: Royal Caribbean Updates U.S. Cruise Health & Safety Protocols