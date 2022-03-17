Katy Perry Named Godmother of Next Norwegian Cruise Ship

Share this article

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the godmother of its next ship, Norwegian Prima, will be pop icon and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry.

As godmother, Perry will fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Prima, and will also perform during the christening ceremony.

Prima is set to be named in Iceland’s capital of Reykjavík, which will be the first major cruise ship to be christened there. The ceremony will take place ahead of the ship’s inaugural voyages from the city.

The highly-regarded tradition of appointing a ship’s godmother dates back centuries, and is a fundamental nautical custom during which the godmother officiates a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to bid the vessel and its travelers good fortune.

“My most favorite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view,” said Perry. “I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

So far, Norwegian Prima is Norwegian Cruise Line’s most in-demand vessel ever launched.

While on board, guests can escape to Ocean Boulevard featuring Oceanwalk glass bridges and infinity pools, visit the open-air dining concept Indulge Food Hall, or relax on The Concourse featuring an outdoor sculpture garden.

Prima‘s ship-within-a-ship Haven complex will include 107 staterooms spanning eight decks, with a new infinity pool overlooking the wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Norwegian Prima is set to launch this August, offering inaugural voyages in northern Europe from Southampton, England and Reykjavík, Iceland beginning August 12. On October 6, the ship will begin Bermuda sailings from New York City, and on October 27 will begin Caribbean voyages from Galveston and Miami.

