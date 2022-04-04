Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Luxury Cruise Line’s Fleet Fully Back in Service

The entire Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet is now back in service.

The fifth ship to restart passenger voyages, Seven Seas Voyager, set sail on March 26, 2022 from Civitavecchia, which is the cruise port for Rome, Italy. The vessel is still currently on the 10-night voyage, which has been stopping at ports in Italy, France, and Spain before it will conclude in Barcelona tomorrow, April 5.

regent seven seas voyager
Seven Seas Voyager (Photo courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Through the end of May, Seven Seas Voyager will continue to sail in the Mediterranean, before heading north to spend the summer sailing in northern Europe on a variety of itineraries that visit destinations including England, Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Scotland, France, and other countries.

In September, the ship will head back into the Mediterranean through the end of October, and then go onto Africa before heading across the Atlantic to spend the winter in South America.

Seven Seas Voyager entered service in 2003. The all-suite, all-balcony vessel offers passengers an all-inclusive experience focused on high-end service and dining.

In 2016, Seven Seas Voyager went through a $125 million renovation during a 25-day dry dock to make it similar to the company’s new build at the time — Seven Seas Explorer. 

seven seas explorer regent facebook
(Photo via the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Facebook page)

Features of the 700-guest ship include a golf net, pool deck with a heated pool and two hot tubs, casino, mini golf, an observation lounge with live music, Chartreuse French restaurant, Prime 7 steakhouse, and a café.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises ended 2021 with three vessels back in service: Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, and Seven Seas Navigator.

Earlier this month the fourth ship to resume service was Seven Seas Navigator, offering voyages in the Caribbean and North America.

