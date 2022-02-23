Carnival Cruise Line Details Upcoming Megaship, New Areas

Share this article

Carnival Cruise Line is offering new details on its second Excel-class ship, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras.

Celebration Central

On Carnival Celebration, the atrium will be called Celebration Central. Spanning decks 6, 7, and 8, Celebration Central is an update to the Grand Central atrium on Mardi Gras, complete with a new look and the feeling of a festive party woven throughout.

The ceiling in Celebration Central will appear as a burst of a confetti cannon, made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night.

The space will also include 3,000 square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that will change into 16 individually-controlled LED screens to work hand-in-hand with the entertainment that will take place there.

The Old is New Again

Introducing nods to Carnival’s history, guests will spot pieces from former Carnival ships that will be repurposed to blend with the ship’s modern decor. For example, in the new Aquaria Bar, ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi will be incorporated into a two-deck-high decorative wall behind the bar to create an aquarium-like effect.

The Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival’s first ship to sport the line’s iconic whale tail funnel.

“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation.

“While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going.”

The Ultimate Playground Zone

With the debut of Mardi Gras came the debut of the first roller coaster on a cruise ship — BOLT. Carnival Celebration will continue the fun with its own BOLT coaster, which will take guests on a ride 187 feet above the sea achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Mauer Rides, the manufacturer of the top-deck attraction, has already fully assembled BOLT on land and is currently conducting initial shoreside unmanned test runs in Munich, Germany. The coaster will soon be reassembled and installed on Carnival Celebration.

The Ultimate Playground zone (decks 18-20 aft) will also be home to the WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare featuring a mini golf course, basketball court, and ropes course.

Summer Landing Zone

Carnival Celebration‘s Summer Landing zone on deck 8 aft will continue to serve as a great spot to chill out, complete with pools, hot tubs, The Watering Hole bar, Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel, and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse | Brewhouse.

Lido Zone

The poolside zone, Lido, will feature all of the same experiences found in this zone on Mardi Gras, including the two-story RedFrog Tiki Bar, Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant, Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, and Seafood Shack.

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to set sail on her inaugural voyage on November 21, 2022, out of PortMiami, after a 14-night transatlantic cruise from London.

