New Details Revealed For Stage Shows on Disney Wish [IMAGES]

This week, Disney Cruise Line announced new details on two of the stage shows that will be performed aboard its upcoming ship Disney Wish: “Disney The Little Mermaid” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

The Little Mermaid

The ship’s Little Mermaid show is an original stage adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, exclusively for this ship.

In this modern-day retelling, audiences will enjoy innovative theatrical design, special effects, artistic choreography, and a reimagined script and score.

“Under the Sea” will be the show’s biggest production number, complete with cutting-edge puppetry that will feature characters like Sebastian and Flounder as they gather on stage to sing, dance, and celebrate.

Throughout the show, scenic designs and video projections will transform the theater into a 360 degree undersea environment. During “Kiss the Girl,” Sebastian will lead a chorus of sea life in a refreshing rendition of the tune as the audience is visually transported into the scene.

In a new twist, even though Ariel doesn’t have her voice at this point in the story, her inner voice will play an important and meaningful role in the song.

The production will also include a more soulful take on the classic song “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” filled with all of Ursula’s confidence and glamour as she truly becomes larger than life.

Disney Seas the Adventure

This original musical will begin with Captain Minnie Mouse handing over the helm of the ship to Goofy, who’s a little unsure about the responsibility. With the help of some familiar friends, he’ll embark on a musical voyage into favorite Disney and Pixar stories on a journey to discover his own inner captain.

With a full line-up of renowned Disney songs and a first-of-its-kind finale, this show is the perfect way to kick off a vacation on Disney Wish.

Early in the adventure, Goofy will learn the power of hard work to make a dream come true when he meets Tiana during a lively performance of “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.”

The show’s grand finale will include a cavalcade of characters joining Captain Minnie and Goofy on stage. But rather than bidding the audience farewell, these friends will lead guests out of the theater and into the Grand Hall for a sendoff unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has ever done before.

Other musical numbers during the show will include “Go with the Flow” from the “Finding Nemo – The Musical” show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; a powerful medley of “Let it Go,” “How Far I’ll Go,” and “Touch the Sky” performed by Disney heroines Elsa, Moana, and Merida; and a bold rendition of “Go the Distance” with Hercules and a host of heroes from a variety of Disney films.

Disney Wish is scheduled to debut this July out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

